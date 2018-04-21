Barcelona news: Lionel Messi takes action to stop Samuel Umtiti joining Real Madrid - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi takes action to stop Samuel Umtiti joining Real Madrid – Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk
Barcelona news: Lionel Messi takes action to stop Samuel Umtiti joining Real Madrid
BARCELONA star Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to drop Samuel Umtiti joining Real Madrid this summer. By Jack Otway. PUBLISHED: 10:20, Sat, Apr 21, 2018 | UPDATED: 10:54, Sat, Apr 21, 2018. Barcelona news Lionel Messi Samuel Umtiti Real Madrid GETTY …
