 How two own-goals helped Barca take charge of quarter-final against Roma - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How two own-goals helped Barca take charge of quarter-final against Roma – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

How two own-goals helped Barca take charge of quarter-final against Roma
Vanguard
Barcelona can start planning for the Champions League semi-finals but their 4-1 win over Roma on Wednesday will not necessarily have rivals quivering in their boots. Barcelona's forward from Argentina Lionel Messi (R) celebrates past Barcelona's
Barcelona's Piqué and Suárez rub it in after Roma's own-goal giftsThe Guardian
Two Own-goals Help Barcelona Dominate RomaCHANNELS TELEVISION
Champions League: Barcelona vs Roma: LaLiga leaders win 4-1Daily Post Nigeria
Goal.com –ESPN (blog) –Daily Star –The Independent
all 581 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.