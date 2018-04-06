Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw on season-long loan from Manchester United - Metro — Nigeria Today

Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw on season-long loan from Manchester United – Metro
Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw on season-long loan from Manchester United
Barcelona want to sign Luke Shaw from Manchester United on a season-long loan, according to reports. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after falling out of favour with Jose Mourinho. Shaw has started only 12 …
