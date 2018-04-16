Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele vows to stay and prove himself at Camp Nou - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele vows to stay and prove himself at Camp Nou – ESPN
ESPN
ESPN
Ousmane Dembele has told Telefoot that he does not fear fierce competition for places at Barcelona and will stay at the club to prove his ability after a difficult first season. A left thigh injury sidelined Dembele for three-and-a-half months in the …
