Barman arraigned over alleged break-in, theft of 7 laptops — Nigeria Today

Barman arraigned over alleged break-in, theft of 7 laptops

A 22-year-old bartender, Ademola Ashaolu, who allegedly broke into a shop through the ceiling to steal seven laptops valued at N195,000, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Ashaolu, a resident of Ipaja area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, burglary and stealing. Police Sgt. Godwin Awase, the prosecutor, told the court […]

The post Barman arraigned over alleged break-in, theft of 7 laptops appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

