Baryen Munich Set To Offer Franck Ribery And Arjen Robben New Contracts — Nigeria Today

Baryen Munich Set To Offer Franck Ribery And Arjen Robben New Contracts

Bayern Munich wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have been offered new contracts, according to Bild. Both are out of contract at the end of the season.

“There is not much against an extension,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

“Since they have been here, we have celebrated huge successes. They were always there, and we know that. We said we’re doing it at the right time, it’s agreed with both. The key is how they play. And both play first-class.”

Ribery is currently tied with Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Oliver Kahn and Mehmet Scholl for most Bundesliga titles by a single player at eight crowns.

Arjen Robben was a key player in the club’s historical treble-winning 2012/13 season, scoring the decisive goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

The post Baryen Munich Set To Offer Franck Ribery And Arjen Robben New Contracts appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

