LeBron, Curry, Harden headline Team USA squad for next three years - The Sydney Morning Herald — Nigeria Today

LeBron, Curry, Harden headline Team USA squad for next three years
LeBron James, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant headline USA Basketball's 35-man squad for 2018-20 which was named on Saturday. It means all four superstars remain a chance to play for Team USA against the Australian Boomers in their highly …
