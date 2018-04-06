Batshuayi Had Options In January — Nigeria Today

Batshuayi Had Options In January

Michy Batshuayi has stated that he had a lot of options to consider in January, before settling on a move to Dortmund.

The Belgium international forward left Chelsea in January, after seeing his playing time reduced.

The deal to sign Batshuayi was completed on deadline day, as Chelsea got Giroud and Arsenal got Aubameyang, completed the deals.

The 24-year-old admits to being torn when the door was opened, and a little surprised at how quickly a deal was done, but believes he made the right choice, telling Onze Mondial: “I needed game time to find myself.

“There were a lot of possibilities.

“With Dortmund, it was done very quickly. I had a game with Chelsea the next day, I had scored a double in the previous match and everyone was counting on me. Suddenly, while I was walking in the city, I found myself on a plane.

“On the one hand, I was happy to leave because I knew that I was going to benefit from more playing time. On the other, I had just put in some very good performances with Chelsea and the club would have preferred that I stayed.”

