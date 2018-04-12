 Battle between police and IT supplier heads to court - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Battle between police and IT supplier heads to court – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


RNews

Battle between police and IT supplier heads to court
Mail & Guardian
The battle between the police and a supplier that switched off access to critical IT systems last week, has hit the courts. Last week, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), a police supplier which has been accused of corruption, threatened to suspend the
Beware of bogus shop inspectors in the north, warn policeRekord North
Parliament: A grim picture of declining SAPS performance targetsDaily Maverick
Partnership between Free State and ECape authorities yields resultsRNews
Citizen
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.