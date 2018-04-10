Battle Scene In the Final Season of Game Of Thrones Took A Whopping 55 Days To Shoot — Nigeria Today

Battle Scene In the Final Season of Game Of Thrones Took A Whopping 55 Days To Shoot

Game of Thrones will enter its final season in 2019 to the sadness of many fans, but this just means that the crew is planning huge things for the incredibly popular HBO series. Anticipation had already been on an all time high when it was revealed that directors Miguel Sapochnik (“Battle of the Bastards”) and David Nutter […]

The post Battle Scene In the Final Season of Game Of Thrones Took A Whopping 55 Days To Shoot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

