 Bauchi governor commends Buhari on economy — Nigeria Today
Bauchi governor commends Buhari on economy

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved commendation for managing the country’s economy well in spite of the difficult circumstances. The governor stated this in Bauchi when he received participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) II of the Institute of Security Studies, Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

