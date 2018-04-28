Bayelsa got N12.9b for April, it’s a drop in revenue – Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa got N12.9b for April, it’s a drop in revenue – Commissioner
The Bayelsa State Government got the sum of N12.949 Allocation from the Federation Account for the month of April. The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, said in a statement on Friday that the amount represented a drop of N775 million from the allocation for the month of March which was put at N13.724 […]
