Bayelsa got N12.9b for April, it’s a drop in revenue – Commissioner — Nigeria Today

The Bayelsa State Government got the sum of N12.949 Allocation from the Federation Account for the month of April. The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, said in a statement on Friday that the amount represented a drop of N775 million from the allocation for the month of March which was put at N13.724 […]

Bayelsa got N12.9b for April, it’s a drop in revenue – Commissioner

