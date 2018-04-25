Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid: Marco Asensio’s Second-half Strike Gives Real Madrid The Edge — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid: Marco Asensio’s Second-half Strike Gives Real Madrid The Edge

Real Madrid came from behind to see off Bayern Munichi n Germany, thanks to substitute Marco Asensio’s cool second-half goal

Marco Asensio’s 11th goal of the campaign, 12 minutes into the second period, means Jupp Heynckes’ perfect record of only ever reaching the final is in serious doubt ahead of next week’s second leg.

Bayern were hit with an early injury blow as veteran winger Arjen Robben was forced off, the ex-Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara replacing him

Real Madrid were second best for much of the first half after Bayern took the lead through Joshua Kimmich, but the hosts could not build on that advantage despite creating a number of clear chances.

Neither side were anywhere near their brilliant best on the night, but Marcelo‘s equaliser against the run of play just before half time ensured Madrid went into the break all square, and Marco Asensio came off the bench to add a second away goal and leave the Spanish giants in the driving seat.

