Bayern Munich clinch 6th successive Bundesliga title — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich clinch 6th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich clinched a sixth successive Bundesliga title with five games to spare on Saturday by winning 4-1 win at Augsburg despite falling behind to a bizarre own goal. Bayern’s celebrations looked in danger of being delayed when the ball went into their net off their own defender Niklas Suele but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez replied for the Bavarians before halftime. Arjen Robben and Sandro Wagner then put the finishing touches in the second half.

