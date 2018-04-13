Bayern Munich deny ignoring human rights group advice in Qatar deal - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich deny ignoring human rights group advice in Qatar deal – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Bayern Munich deny ignoring human rights group advice in Qatar deal
ESPN
Bayern Munich have hit back at an investigative report suggesting the club ignored Human Rights Watch warnings before entering into lucrative deal with Qatar Airways, saying "the opposite is the case." Qatar has been the subject of human rights …
Liverpool can give Real Madrid and Bayern Munich a game and are in it to win it
Report: Niko Kovac to succeed Jupp Heynckes as Bayern Munich manager
Kovac to Bayern Munich? Frankfurt unaware of any deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!