Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Bayern toil but overcome - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Bayern toil but overcome – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Bayern toil but overcome
Vanguard
Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Jupp Heynckes' Bayern Munich marched into another Champions League semi-final on Wednesday despite 10-man Sevilla holding them to a goalless draw at home in Wednesday's second leg. Bayern progressed to the last four of the …
Champions League: Real Madrid, Bayern secure semi-final ticket
Martinez, Hummels 7/10 as Bayern fend off Sevilla's challenge
Cristiano Ronaldo bails Real Madrid from Champions League disgrace; Bayern advance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!