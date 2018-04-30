 BB Naija 2018 Winner Miracle Reportedly Named Education Ambassador For Imo State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BB Naija 2018 Winner Miracle Reportedly Named Education Ambassador For Imo State

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

BB Naija 2018 Winner Miracle Reportedly Named Education Ambassador For Imo State. Report has it that the winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala, Miracle Igbokwe will be named Imo State Education Ambassador on May 3, 2018 at the Imo International Convention Center ICC Owerri. Miracle shared this news on his intagram page …

The post BB Naija 2018 Winner Miracle Reportedly Named Education Ambassador For Imo State appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.