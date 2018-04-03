 BBN: We regret the error, organisers apologise for wrong percentages — Nigeria Today
BBN: We regret the error, organisers apologise for wrong percentages

Organisers of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija tagged ‘Double Wahala’ have apologised for publishing incorrect voting results. On Sunday, host of the live eviction party, Ebuka, showed how the pattern viewers voted as is the usual practice. According to the figures displayed during the live show, Nina had 44% of the votes, […]

