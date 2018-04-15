BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe

Khloe was one of the 10 female housemates that made it to the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show. Khloe’s disqualification came as a shock to her supporters and viewers of the show given that she and her partner, K-brule were sent packing before the Sunday live show. She and her […]

BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

