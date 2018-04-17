BBNaija 2018: Alex in tears as she reads apology letter to Cee-C [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Alex in tears as she reads apology letter to Cee-C [VIDEO]

Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex, has written and read out an emotional apology letter to controversial housemate, Cee-C. Alex, who broke down in tears as she read it, said sorry for ever hurting her. She, however, admitted to being hurt herself. She urged Cee-C who is the new Head of House to put their differences […]

BBNaija 2018: Alex in tears as she reads apology letter to Cee-C [VIDEO]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

