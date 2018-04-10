BBNaija 2018: Alex, Nina and Tobi make it to the Finals — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Alex, Nina and Tobi make it to the Finals

#BBNaija 2018: Alex, Nina and Tobi make it to the FinalsBig Brother Naija Housemate, Alex emerged Head of House for the first time ever during the HOH challenge on yesterday, Monday.

Alex won the Head of house after two sets of games of chance.

Housemates were paired and instructed to burst balloons while being blind folded..

At the end of the game, Nina, Cee-c, Lolu, Miracle, Tobi and Alex qualified for the final game.

For the final game, housemates were blind folded and told to pick ”BBnaira” in a boot.

She was also told to nominate one housemate to be saved from eviction and she choose Tobi.

..and in an interesting turn of events, Housemates, Alex, Nina and Tobi have all made it to the finals.

Cee-C, Lolu, Anto, Miracle and Khloe are now up for eviction on Sunday.



