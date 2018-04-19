 BBNaija 2018: Anto backs Cee-c, says ‘Tobi is a gossip’ — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Anto has said that Tobi is a gossip. Anto revealed this while speaking in an interview with Pulse. She said “Tobi is a gossip, I have told him several times while in the house. “I don’t think a gossip is a bad thing. It’s not; sometimes we just want […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

