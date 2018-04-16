 BBNaija 2018: Big Brother announces extension of voting window — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Big Brother announces extension of voting window

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother has announced an extension in the voting period of the 2018 edition of the show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ The voting window as announced by Big Brother Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday Live eviction show opens tonight and is expected to close on Friday, April 20. In previous weeks, voting lines were only declared […]

BBNaija 2018: Big Brother announces extension of voting window

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.