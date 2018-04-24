BBNaija 2018: “Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up, I don’t have regrets” – Cee-c — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: “Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up, I don’t have regrets” – Cee-c

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c who emerged as the ist runner-up has said the pairing of housemates in the reality show was a setup by Biggie.

Cee-c who was paired with fellow housemate Tobi and later paired with Lolu, said the organizers could have paired two girls but they chose to pair a boy and a girl to set up housemates.

Speaking to Africa Magic Tv, Cee-c said, ”I think the pairing thing was a set up, I mean they could have paired two girls but they chose otherwise.

”Relationships started coming up from that, although it helped people loosen up and we easily just connected, I still think it is a set up.”

Speaking on regrets, Cee-c said she does not regret her actions in the house.

”I don’t have regrets, I don’t have anything I wish I could have done differently.

”Everything that happened in that house was natural, whatever comes I take it,” she said.

Source – Gistreel

The post #BBNaija 2018: “Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up, I don’t have regrets” – Cee-c appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

