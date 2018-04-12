BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals her favourite housemate — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals her favourite housemate

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has revealed her favourite housemate and its a surprising pick.

Cee-c, speaking with Big brother during her diary session, named Khloe as her favourite.

According to her, “Koko has a lot of fears and she is very funny.

“Khloe makes me laugh and taught me so much from her life experiences.”

“Since her return to the house, I have been able to see beneath the whole troublesome personality.” Cee-c told Biggie.

Recall that Khloe on her return to the house told Ebuka that she came back to frustrate Cee-c.

However, it seems her hatred for Cee-c has been defeated as both housemates have become friends.

Source – Gistreel

The post #BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals her favourite housemate appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

