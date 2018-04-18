 BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals Tobi's real age - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals Tobi's real age – Daily Post Nigeria

BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals Tobi's real age
Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c, has claimed that her ex-strategic partner and lover, Tobi told her that he was actually 29 years, and not 23 and claimed. Tobi has always claimed that he is 23 years old. The quite toxic relationship between the two
