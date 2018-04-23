BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reveals why she always blamed other housemates — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reveals why she always blamed other housemates

One of the housemates in the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Cee-C has revealed why she blamed other housemates a lot while the show lasted.

Cee-C, who emerge first runner-up, said she blamed others while having “issues” with them because “I’m me”.

She said this while responding to a question from the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, shortly before the grand finale on Sunday.

According to Cee-C, “I’m me and I have to blame others when having issues with people.”

