BBNaija 2018: Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ pledges support for Rico — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ pledges support for Rico
Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, aka ‘I Go dye’ has expressed willingness to support BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate, Rico Swarvey, in his restaurant business. Rico was recently evicted from the ongoing BBNaija Double Wahala reality show after receiving the lowest votes of 7.71 per cent among the housemates nominated for eviction. The comedian took to his Instagram […]
