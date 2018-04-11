 BBNaija 2018: Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ pledges support for Rico — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ pledges support for Rico

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, aka ‘I Go dye’ has expressed willingness to support BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate, Rico Swarvey, in his restaurant business. Rico was recently evicted from the ongoing BBNaija Double Wahala reality show after receiving the lowest votes of 7.71 per cent among the housemates nominated for eviction. The comedian took to his Instagram […]

