BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Housemates Drink To Miracle’s Win — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Housemates Drink To Miracle’s Win

Miracle’s win at the #bbnaija payporte arena games is one of the reasons to celebrate but there was very little doubt that the other housemates were happy about his last minute victory.

The sudden turn around of events that saw him emerge winner was somewhat similar to Lolu’s triumph last week. While all the #bbnaija housemates thought the game had ended and could have sworn Miracle had banked the win, Lolu came, raced and conquered. Unsurpeisingly, Nina, Tobi and Alex were the most excited of the #bbnaija housemates about Miracle’s win.

In what has somewhat become a norm, Big brother rewarded the #bbnaija Housemates with a few bottles of liquid courage and had the House buzzing with celebratory wails. While the ladies negotiated their bath prices and prepared themselves for good wash ups, the guys popped bottles and gulped away at their courage.

Perhaps due to their very intense closet conversation, Anto and Lolu appear to have found their ‘good’ place as she voluntarily massaged his head and judging by the way he sweetly declared her his girl, Lolu couldn’t have been in better hands.

The sudden turn of events had Tobi questioning Anto’s motives and trying to find out what was going on because not more than a night ago, Anto seemed cosy beside him while Lolu found solace in the bath tub.

Khloe caught on to the narrative and offered her unsolicited advice, reminding Tobi just how much Cee-C was into him, in case he’d forgotten.

When everyone was mud free and ready, the #bbnaija Housemates gathered in the kitchen and had a mini feast, even as they enjoyed a game of beer pong. With different sources of entertainment all around them, the #bbnaija Housemates prepared themselves for a long night of fun, despite the fact that they had a cloud of eviction hanging over their heads.

