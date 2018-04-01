BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Of Art Crafts And The Super Eagles Of Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Of Art Crafts And The Super Eagles Of Nigeria

In the spirit of connecting with greatness, the #bbnaija Housemates spent the afternoon of day 62making art work as a way of showing support to the Nigerian National Football team, the super eagles.

The Nigerian National football team, affectionately known as the super eagles will be representing the country in the upcoming World Cup in June and big brother decided that the #bbnaija housemates show support through an art presentation.

Dressed in their Supersport t-shirts the #bbnaija Housemates really went out of their way to ensure the message that translates from their art pieces demonstrated the Nigerian pride and reflected the deep and interesting cultural views of the Nigerian people.

In their efforts to conveying a very special message to their fellow countrymen, the #bbnaija Housemates all but turned the Big Brother House into an art studio.

Papers, scissors and paintings were all they concentrated on and despite the fact that they had a party to attend later in the evening, they have made sure that their show of support for the Super Eagles takes priority.

It however wasn’t all seriousness in the House, as the #bbnaija Housemates took out time to dance in between their display of creativity, which of course is sparked by the thought of having to enjoy a few cold ones after their work.

What seemed to make it more interesting is the fact that, for the first time, apart from partying with only the DJ, Ebuka is expected to grace the party with his presence. Also, a live band is expected to replace the DJ and this will surely make for an interesting party.

With all the effort that they’ve shown, the outcome of the arty crafts will be interesting to see. More so, with April fool’s day by the corner, what surprises will big brother spring up for the housemates and the #bbnaija universe?

