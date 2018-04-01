BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Sweet Treats For The Win — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Sweet Treats For The Win

The #bbnaija Housemates had a rather slow start of the weekend, and so it came as a delightful surprise when two Ninjas enter the House with huge trays of colourful individual cups that they laid on the coffee table.

Biggie had sent the ninjas with a number of sweet treats for the #bbnaija housemates to celebrate their victory of the night before at the payporte arena games.

Earlier in the day, Alex had taken it upon herself to wake up everyone in the #bbnaija House as she walked from room to room beating a metallic spoon against a dish very much to the annoyance of her peers. Almost all of the #bbnaija housemates were angry, even as some showed visible signs of irritation at Alex’s disturbance of their much needed rest.

The somewhat unusual alarm-clock left all the #bbnaija housemates with no other choice than to begrudgingly leave their beds and keep themselves busy.

Yet even after breakfast, the #bbnaija Housemates were still lazing around wearing pyjamas. Even Miracle who had won with flying colours had to be dragged out of bed by the feet and escorted by the Ninja to the lounge to unveil his prize.

The sight and smell of the cups of ice-creams, chocolate and all-sugary desserts quickly got the #bbnaija Housemates back on their feet as they needed no persuasion to let the sweet storm sweep through their bodies.

Judging by the sparkle in their eyes, and satisfaction on their faces, the #bbnaija Housemates made no attempt at hiding their sweet tooth. All of them were soon happily munching, licking spoons, chewing and making crunchy noises of contentment.

Soon enough, the sugar kicked in and the chit-chats started again, as if no one seemed to remember that Evictions were just around the corner of the Double Wahala House.

