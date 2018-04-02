BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A More Sensitive Anto In The Making? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A More Sensitive Anto In The Making?

Anto is one of the #bbnaija housemates that has had a somewhat ‘I don’t care’ vibe from the beginning of this season and just like Bambam, Teddy A and Rico Swavey, she’s managed to maintain a rather neutral front except when someone pushed way too hard.

All these however seems to have changed as she appears to have come back with a bit of sensitivity. But xould this be a strategy of hers?

For a little while prior to Eviction, Anto and Lolu became completely submerged in the idea of each other, consequently becoming each other’s shadows. Alternatively, Lolu, although having said that Anto wasn’t the kind of girl he’d usually go for, appeared to have fallen for her and despite her constant shade, he never let any courting opportunities pass him by.

Anto on the other hand seemed to have adopted an entirely different perspective and wanted to be free. She refused to be held down by Lolu’s display of emotion; rolling with whom she pleased, doing what she wanted and with strategy in hand, played her game for the win.

There are instances when Anto made it clear in the #bbnaija house that she wasn’t about to make any emotional investments and bluntly told Lolu that he’d need to up his game because she didn’t feel like putting all her eggs in one basket. Telling him that just as a soccer player would choose the team that offered them the most contractual rewards, she had to analyse and see who had more to offer her.

Being Evicted and finding out that she wasn’t the one holding the winning card, discovering that Lolu was in fact the one dealt a better hand, her ego took a heavy hit. Despite having rejected and curved him, she was visibly hurt by the news that Lolu had a ‘person’ outside the #bbnaija House because this meant that he wasn’t being completely sincere about his feelings towards her.

This turn of events hit her so had that she couldn’t help but talk about it during their dice game. Revealing her disappointment and downright avoiding Lolu for a good while. He tried to talk his way back into her good books but she made it clear that the little confidence she had in him had been thrown out the window.

However, it wasn’t over for him because for the first time, he threw the begging and questioning aside, admitting his mistake and letting her know that besides being the guy that disappointed her, he was still the guy that considered her his girl and all he wanted was to have his girl back.

Whether her reaction was sincere or in line with her strategy, Lolu managed to redeem himself and she was back to his side, indicating that there is some emotional in there after all. With only a few weeks to the end of this #bbnaija season, we have to wait and see how it plays out.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A More Sensitive Anto In The Making? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

