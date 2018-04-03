BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Khloe Returns As Head Of House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Khloe Returns As Head Of House

For this week’s Head of House Challenge, Biggie introduced a twist that brought the inner kids in all of the remaining Nine #bbnaija housemates.

In line with the season of Easter, the #bbnaija Housemates that were legible for the Head of House hunt were given buckets to collect chocolate eggs, plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies. The trio of Rico Swavey, Alex and Cee-C, were excused from the hunt due to the fact that they fouled during their Minimie box Task.

Tchey however still participated as they were handed baskets and could only collect chocolate bunnies. Khloe was the Housemate that had luck to her hop and she ended up unwrapping the golden Head of House egg.

Despite the fact that the #bbnaija Housemates pulled some cheating stunts and walked at some point, the hopping catch definitely brought the fun back into the House. They exhausted all the finds and as per the instructions, the Housemates gathered in the lounge and opened their treats.

Miracle was the first #bbnaija Housemate to open and he found an egg, enclosed was a message instructing him to swop buckets with the person directly opposite him and that happened to be Nina.

Tobi was instructed to eat 3 chocolate eggs while Lolu was instructed to tell an Easter Bunny story. There were more egg exchanges and fun instructions but as the unwrapping continued, Khloe was the lucky hunter and HoH was her portion.

The other #bbnaija Housemates were clearly not impressed as there was zero applauding but for returnee Khloe and whichever Housemates thought her Save and Replace mercies would fall on their lap, this meant a guaranteed stay and a break from possible Eviction battle.

However, In line with Biggie’s recently adopted tradition, Head of House Khloe is still to choose a Chance Card and that might just change her fate. How her reign will affect her counterparts and further intensify the Game will only be revealed with time.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Khloe Returns As Head Of House appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

