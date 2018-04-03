BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Strategies Gone Wrong — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Strategies Gone Wrong

Once again, the Big Brother House’s population is been slashed in half and with the finale just 21 days away, the remaining #bbnaija Housemates are left with a rather stirring Task of deciding each other’s fates.

While this is totally expected as it follows the norm, the big question on the lips of a lot of people however is whether or not the demaining #bbnaija housemates use better avenues in their decision making, especially as regards strategy.

This season has certainly proven that even when the #bbnaija housemates see things from the same perspective, fhe results are usually never the same. The #bbnaija Housemates seem to have allowed the game to unfold and didn’t take advantage of the fact that they were in control of the eventualities.

Biggie obviously doesn’t support Conspiracy but, their Nominations have always been so distorted that it’s difficult to tell whether the decisions were based on personal vendettas or on eliminating theor percieved competition in the house.

While the #bbnaija housemates tryin to figure out who the competition is, they get to a certain pressure point, where it becomes difficult for them to tame and curtail their excesses. Analysing who the most competitive Housemates are in term of Task and reward-tagged challenges; hypothetically calculating who could be doing it for the viewers in terms of dodging the Eviction bullet and reading into the personalities that seem to fit the instances above and adjusting accordingly is to say the least, a daunting task.

The Housemates seem to have ignored this to a certain extent and based everything on how they felt in the moment.

While spontaneity is a good thing; the sooner the remaining nine #bbnaija Housemates stop depending on their personality flaws as reasons to be kept in the game and actually PLAY the game, the better for them in reaching for the prize.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 64: Strategies Gone Wrong appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

