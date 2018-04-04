BBNaija 2018 Day 65: All The Female Trademarks Worth Knowing — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 65: All The Female Trademarks Worth Knowing

With just a few weeks left until the Big Brother Naija Finale; a critical look at when the #bbnaija housemates first entered the House is to say the least revealing.

The evolution and transformation of the fenale #bbnaija housemates is stunning and their characteristic trademark from the onset has undergone some transformation.

From the moment Alex stepped inside the #bbnaija House, you could tell that she was definitely Double Wahala. With her blue hair and charismatic smile Alex has most definitely grew to be an integral part of the house.

What makes her stand out from the rest is her ability to express herself without fear or favour in every sense of the word. Her expressions translates beyond her verbal interactions and takes prides in being different in the #bbnaija House.

She’s mostly known for her dancing skills and she distinguishes herself with the different colours she wears on her hair. She first had blue, then blonde and now red. We are waiting to see what colour of hair she puts on next.

Cee-C on her part was introduced to the Big Brother viewers as the feisty lawyer and immediately she established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the #bbnaija House.

She formed a close friendship with her male counterpart, Tobi, and for a little while had him eating out of her hands, proving she could get her way if granted.

As time went by in the #bbnaija house, Cee-C from time to time became notorious for her penchant for arguments in the House, attesting once again that she’s not a push over and will fight for what she believes.

She’s confessed a number of times that she can’t live without her eye lashes and that has prompted Khloe, who had time to be on the outside, to buy her the lashes as a gift.

Nina burst into the Big Brother scene as the innocent looking young women, but she quickly rectified that when she gave us the first ever Double Wahala kiss. From there she and her in-House boyfriend, Miracle, have been joined at the hip.

Furthermore, she’s always been the only one who was quick to refrain from engaging in an argument and she thought the #bbnaija Housemates provoked her because she was the youngest.

However, after Biggie advised her to stand up for herself, we’ve seen her moving away from the naive young woman.

One of the reasons why it isn’t easy to forget her is the fact that she’s refused to have any hairstyle done to her. She’s mentioned a few times that she doesn’t want to do anything to her hair and many times she’s opted for wigs rather.

The irony of it all is the fact that she is always doing the hair of the other #bbnaija housemates.

