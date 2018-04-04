BBNaija 2018 Day 65: Rico’s New Found Emotional Stability — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 65: Rico’s New Found Emotional Stability

As the one and only #bbnaija Housemate to have never been caught in a quarrel, it would be fair to say that Rico swavey knows a thing or two about surviving nineteen Double Wahala personalities.

The fact however ia that it ia hard to deny that Rico had had quite a miserable time with the ladies in the #bbnaija house, and the return of Khloe seem to have stabilised his pursuit for attention.

When he hugs Khloe she hugs him back, she returns in all manners the affection Rico seemed to have been craving since the beginning of this season of big brother naija. This has tremendously helped balance his game as he now has an emotional partner.

Just before Khloe’s return, it was Alex who had found herself the subject of Rico’s intense focus. Still as much as Alex has been quite demonstrative in her body language, for some reason she never took to Rico’s hugs.

Rico was pursuing Alex to no ends, to the point she was starting to feel uncomfortable and voiced her concerns to Biggie during a Diary Session. Before her it was Ahneeka who was the centre of Rico’s attention, yet again with no luck, as she kept him at bay.

It is true that Rico is cute, with an electric smile and soft-spoken manners. He was never perceived as a threat by the female #bbnaija Housemates, and maybe his hair styling and cooking talents have contributed to it.

Nonetheless, when Biggie first paired the #bbnaija House, together with K.Brule they were the last guys to find a partner, which led them to feel like second best choices.

Like a silent volcano always in activity, Rico has contained himself very well. That he has been able to survive this long in the #bbnaija house is a testament to his remarkable abilities to dodge all bullets.

However with Khloe’s return, it is left to be seen whether she’s not using him as a clutch for her own game, which may well be a cause for an impending volcanic eruption in the #bbnaija double wahala house.

