BBNaija 2018 Day 65: The Trademark Signatures Of The Male Housemates — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 65: The Trademark Signatures Of The Male Housemates

From the inception of this season of big brother naija, the #bbnaija House has been filled with different characters; some calmer and others very much visible.

Taking a look at the things that differentiates each individual housemate from the rest, almost each one has shown factors that makes them unique.

Miracle first caught the eyes of the viewers as the good looking, charismatic and young pilot. However, that has not been what he’s known for in the #bbnaija House. He stands out as the hardest working and all this has been proven by his efforts in the Arena games, which he’s won more than others.

More so, he was the first to show viewers Double Wahala when he and Nina kissed in just days at the inception of the show and they have since being the Romeo and Juliet of the House.

Miracle isn’t very loud in the #bbnaija House and most times he’d rather stick around the people he’s closer to. However, his winning spirit is visible and he puts effort in every task given. His winning spirit is not transferable but he surely stands out for keeping his eye on the prize.

Rico Swavey has always been the guy who’s there but isn’t and that has made the Housemates very comfortable having him around. He is the resident chef and he has learnt the art of winning hearts through the Housemate’s stomachs.

More than anything Rico Swavey is a joker and his facial expression have been referred to as legendary. His ability to makes others laugh is one of the attributes that make him stand above the rest.

Lolu came into the #bbnaija House and quickly made his mark as the guy with very few but powerful words. He is also known for giving advice to his fellow Housemates when needs be.

He stands out as the person of reason and is always calm when there’s a storm in the House.

From the beginning, Lolu has always had his eyes set on one girl in the House, and though he’s been politely rejected many times his will to continue never stopped. Anto was evicted and came back which was a blessing in disguise for him because his prayers were answered when he finally got a chance to kiss Anto.

