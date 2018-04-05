BBNaija 2018 Day 66: Tobi Embraces His Yoruba Demonic Roots — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 66: Tobi Embraces His Yoruba Demonic Roots

Looking back to the early stages of the game, Tobi, who had found a companion in his fellow #bbnaija Housemate, Cee-C, might have looked as if he had lost his game plan as soon as the relationship commenced.

Things however quickly took a turn for the better for him when the relationship between them turned sour and he switched his time and focus back to the prize.

His relationship with Cee-C was one dimensional from the get go and frequently she had him eating out of her hand. Like a lost puppy, everywhere she is, you’d find Tobi until reality hit him and his sense came back.

From there on, it seemed like the curse was broken. The more lively and friendly Tobi, which we were introduced to in the beginning of the #bbnaija show was back with full force.

Taking no time to weep and feel sorry for himself, he quickly brushed himself up and carried on with life as if the hurt was never there.

There were days where the duo would go back and forth trying to sort their issues but that never went anywhere and it was clear that Tobi was tired of their cat and mouse games.

The day he remembered what’s at stake, he reminisced and confided to his other #bbnaija Housemates that his realisation had come just in time and he wasn’t going back and so far, he seems to mean what he said.

There was a time that there would be insults thrown at each by Cee-C and Tobi, especially after the Saturday parties and tge otger #bbnaija housemates and everyone else began to see it as a norm.

However, the Tobi we see now just lets everything pass as if it’s not directed to him. The strike he received from Big Brother seemed to have been a wake up call for him.

The birth of the ‘Tolex’ and ‘Toracle’ pair came along and he’s since been closer to Alex and Miracle in the #bbnaija House whom he’s confessed that they are the only people he knows has his back in the House.

His experiences in the #bbnaija House seems to have moulded him to choose his battles wisely and that’s the advice he appears to have chosen to live by.

