BBNaija 2018 Day 67: The Emotional Rollercoaster Of Tobi And Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 67: The Emotional Rollercoaster Of Tobi And Cee-C

Cee-C found herself in a situation where the one person that always managed to make her feel a million different ways at once in the #bbnaija house suddenly leaving her feeling void and completely indifferent.

At the beginning of the season, Cee-C and Tobi were clearly each other’s muses and despite the fact that Cee-C had displayed a certain degree of reluctance, their differently wired relationship was a definite cause of envy in the #bbnaija House.

While it may seem as though the pair have broken away from their toxic union, their being apart proves to be generating even more toxicity than when they were together.

Cee-C’s semi-emotional revelation of guilt during her diary session on the night of day 66 was but one tiny piece of the puzzle bearing the complete image of how she really feels about her inability to get close to Tobi and share with him what they’d shared initially.

While it’s possible that this might as well be yet another slope to her strategy, it was visible that something had gotten to her and she was yearning to distance herself from it.

She’s tried to get through to him but if her confession is anything to go by, she put her own feeling first and consequently failed to understand him. Silent treatment has been known to activate the part of the brain that detects physical pain and is the most painful weapon to ever be used against an emotional partner. As such, it’s clear that the pain Cee-C feels may actually be mofe than she shows.

Tobi on the other hand has always been the initiator and peace maker in their union. He’s had to swallow a lot of low blows and rejections but even that wasn’t enough to divert his attention from Cee-C.

However, even after having decided to let her be and focus on his game; it seems Tobi hasn’t entirely let go of her. Despite the fact that his references aren’t very positive, he continues to talk about Cee-C and she about him.

It isn’t clear whether Tobi refuses to correctly read the signals Cee-C throws at him or simply isn’t aware of them. Whatever the case may be, Tobi has certainly switched off his sensitivity and has adopted an ‘i don’t care attitude’ that isn’t a true reflection of how he really feels.

It appears only time can decide their fate, especially given the fact that there are only a couple of weeks left for this season of #bbnaija.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 67: The Emotional Rollercoaster Of Tobi And Cee-C appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

