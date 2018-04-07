BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Housemates Win The 8 Part Challenge To Complete Their Wager Win — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Housemates Win The 8 Part Challenge To Complete Their Wager Win

For the wager challenge on day 67, yet another set of twists were introduced and seeing as a majority of their wars are food related, the #bbnaija Housemates had no choice but to fully engage.

Just as it has been during the last couple of weeks, the #bbnaija Housemates were not afforded the luxury of deciding how much they’d put on the line as Big brother decided on their behalf.

The Challenges were divided into 8 uneven parts that were accompanied by cards marked with the chunk of the Wager they represented. Cards 2 and 8 weighed 25%, card 3 weighed a whopping 50% and the rest of the cards had no value attached to them.

Replicating last week’s Task that was won courtesy of Bambam and Miracle, the Challenges were to test the #bbnaija Housemates’ retentive memory, colour and water skills.

Anto and Lolu were chosen as the first pair of representative, Tobi and Khloe being the second and Rico assumed the loner’s responsibility.

The Challenge seemed easy on paper but proved a bit challenging practically as the two pairs failed their first and second attempts at cracking the colour coded puzzles put before them.

They were to observe the order in which the boards appeared and replicate them on their own boards. Both Lolu and Khloe were dunked twice but managed to escape another involuntary dive as Anto and Tobi finally replicated the colour boards and earned the #bbnaija House the first two Wager cards. Card 1 weighing absolutely nothing and card 2 guaranteeing them a quarter of their Wager.

For the Loner’s Challenge, Rico Swavey was given a rather messy ultimatum. He could either take the Card and forfeit his chances as landing Head of House or retain them and go back to the #bbnaija House bearing absolutely no gifts.

He’d opted to go ahead and face the Challenge but when Biggie listed his very limited options, he decided to take one for the team and increase their chances at dodging the hunger bullet.

This noble act saw the #bbnaija Housemates bag 50% of their Wager, lifting them to the 75% heights and that much closer to a clean win. 25% and 5 cards remain.

The #bbnaija Housemates, after a week long challenge have managed to bag themselves a win on the wager and the excitement accompanied by dance moves is just too visible to ignore.

After finishng their Arena games, Biggie asked the Head of House to reveal what the last card valued and it was 25% which became an addition to the 75% they had already bagged.

