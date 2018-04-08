BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates And Their Puzzle Problems — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates And Their Puzzle Problems

The #bbnaija Housemates have all so far displayed their capabilities and what they’re good at, but for all of them, it appears puzzles are not their strong points.

The Legend’s puzzle game of day 69 had the #bbnaija housemates locking heads trying to crack how the puzzle should be, and they finished it more than an hour later.

The #bbnaija Housemates, on many occasions have failed dismally at completing a puzzle, let alone getting how it should look.

On the Arena games they’ve had puzzles and it has over and over proven that their struggle lies in putting and completing it.

For example, looking at the #bbnaija Housemates, Alex will never struggle when it comes to dancing and the same can be said about Rico Swavey when it comes to cooking.

Nina and Anto are good at doing the hair of the other #bbnaija Housemates’and Khloe can never go wrong with applying makeup.

Now the question is; why is it that a puzzles gives them a tough time? Or is it a good strategy for them to kill time?

Throughout the afternoon of day 69, the #bbnaija Housemates seemed to be in good spirits and the party vibe was within them. The excitement got even better when their party clothes (and in this case pyjamas) came and it was clear that they were ready to hit the dance floor.

However, the mood has since died down since the dragging time it took to complete the two puzzles presented to them courtesy of Legend Beer. With Big brother supplying the #bbnaija housemates with pyjamas and setting a party mood that they surely can’t wait for, an explosive setting is surely in the making.

Hopefully the new pyjamas will revive their partying spirit and they’ll dance the night away with DJ Ssnatch on the decks.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates And Their Puzzle Problems appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

