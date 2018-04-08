BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates Rewarded With A Movie Screen After Miracle’s Win — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates Rewarded With A Movie Screen After Miracle’s Win

It appears big brother decided to change the narrative just a little bit and take it easy on the #bbnaija Housemates on day 69. After weeks of heavily demanding challenges on the #bbnaija housemates, they all had something to look forward to as big brother decided to entertain them.

Big brother decided to bring along a bouncy course which consisted of four kindergarten level challenges; climbing over, through and below inflatable barriers, throwing lasso balls with the aim of suspending them on a pole, placing stickers on air-founded pillars and lastly, kettlebell hopping to the finish line.

This was by far the lightest load the #bbnaija Housemates have ever had to carry for the Million Naira piggy bank that was earned by Miracle, which helped to compound his account for the second consecutive time.

Biggie might have lightened the load in terms of the challenges themselves but he’s certainly been consistent with his post-win niceties.

Following last week’s pizza-platters and topping-filled ice creams that the #bbnaija Housemates had been requesting for a while; big brother waved his wand once again and made their box office dreams come true.

After a rather dry morning of napping, the #bbnaija Housemates woke up to good news. Miracle’s effort certainly bore good fruit and saw the Housemates enjoying a 2 hour long block blaster movie.

The title of the movie was Isoken, and the #bbnaija housemates got the previledge of watching the movie courtesy of Africa Magic and Tribe 85 productions. Big brother also provided a number of niceties including popcorn and donuts in a slushly decorated Arena in the #bbnaija house.

This was another one of the Housemates long overdue requests, so one can imagine the amount of excitement that swept through the House. It was two hours of pure bliss and unwinding showing that it definitely pays to win.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Housemates Rewarded With A Movie Screen After Miracle’s Win appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

