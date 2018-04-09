BBNaija 2018 Day 70: A Recap Of Week 10 — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 70: A Recap Of Week 10

The Game has stiffened considerably of late, and the #bbnaija Housemates have been left to fend for themselves and dodge shots that seem completely invisible to them.

Thanks to last week’s Eviction twist that saw the unanticipated end of Bambam’s journey, followed by Teddy A’s exit, the #bbnaija Housemates have had to hold on for dear life. It wasn’t all dry leaves and thorns though because Biggie managed to spice the 10th week up for them.

The #bbnaija Housemates’ early mornings took a huge turn around thanks to the presence of fitness expert, Lawrence. After weeks of lazing around and only really exercising when the stars aligned, Biggie’s new introduction left the Housemates very uncomfortable to say the least.

Thanks to Easter graces though, the #bbnaija Housemates were able to sweeten up during the egg hunt that saw Khloe emerge head if house, to further stiffen the game’s cords.

More twists continued as the Housemates were almost completely occupied. The Yes Challenge was probably one of the most interesting as the Housemates were thrown in and out of their comfort zone. Alex went on a dolling spree and turned the guys into her personal mannequins.

On the brighter side of things, after Biggie’s disciplinary hearing, following Cee-C’s dress cutting episode, the #bbnaija Housemates were allowed to let out their inner creatives by redecorating their personal space and Anto even had her butt canvassed by Lolu.

The week was sweetened further when the #bbnaija Housemates managed to bag their Wager, despite Biggie’s unconventional trialling methods; and for the umpteenth time, Miracle banked the Million during the Payportes games.

With an Anto and Lolu kiss, as well as the party to seal the deal, the tenth week was pretty much an eventful one for the #bbnaija housemates.

