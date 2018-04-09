BBNaija 2018 Day 70: Housemates And Their Unique Personalities — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 70: Housemates And Their Unique Personalities

Despite the constant quarrels that appear to be slowly bearing fruits of division in the #bbnaija House, the Housemates have created a somewhat effective rhythm of tolerance and seem to get along quite well, be it pretence or not.

The differences in the personalities of the #bbnaija housemates has allowed each of them to define their positions in the House and whether they choose to admit it or not, an Evictee’s absence will always be felt. Week 10 saw 6 of of the #bbnaija Housemates get put up for Eviction and at least one of them will have to kiss their 25 Million Naira dreams goodbye.

Besides her bold hair, Alex had displayed an even bolder personality and her loud-mouth qualities have seen her fearlessly defending her own honour. There was a time when she let herself go and could only truly find solace in her silence but if she had to be Evicted before the end of the show, the #BBNaija dance floorwould mourn her exit, not to mention her partners in all crimes, Miracle and Tobi.

Cee-C is perhaps the least understood of the #bbnaija Housemates and her fierce, tell it like it is attitude hasn’t help her one bit. Despite being the Housemates with the highest altercation tally, she’s managed to show a soft side.

While there seems to be a lot of whispering in the #bbnaija House, her absence will equate to the absence of loud and explicit realness.

It seems none of the Housemates expected Lolu to survive this long due to his awkward intelligence and ‘too good to be true’ demeanour. His reasoning skills have seen him extinguish a number of unnecessary wild fires and bring order when chaos abounds. His exit may see rationality leave with him.

Miracle is arguably one of the most evolved of the #bbnaija Housemates, as he has grown from weakling to extremely competitive, boasting of one of the highest winning tallies in the House. His exit may result in a hit on the competitiveness in the house.

Nina, just like Miracle, has evolved. From silent victim to vocal opponent, she’s been able to find her voice and made it known that she would no longer swallow any insult thrown at her. She has however managed to maintain a level of softness, something that would be very rarely found in the House, should she be Evicted.

Rico Swavey has managed to keep his hands clean even when the #bbnaija House went agog with drama. Despite his goofy personality, he’s managed to display a more serious face when calling the Housemates out on their food wasting habits, twice. If there’s one thing the House will lack should he leave, it’ll be a neutral point of view and comix nature.

