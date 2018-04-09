BBNaija 2018 Day 70: What If Nominations Were Open And Known By All? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 70: What If Nominations Were Open And Known By All?

Despite the fierce competitiveness fuelled by the grand price and the respective expectations of the #bbnaija Housemates’ post-win, the big brother format promotes cross-ideological interactions and tolerance.

However, it is difficult to defuse the fact that drama and cut-throat altercations are the feed to the viewers’ entertainment gardens. Basically, the sharper the claws, the better. As such, it will be nothing but chaos if ‘anonymity’ was stripped away from the Nominations!

Everyone has seen how absolutely shook Evictees become after discovering which of their fellow #bbnaija housemates Nominated them and consequently led to their game’s demise.

Asides believing that they could have been the most ‘authentic’ of Housemates, their shock stems from that fact that the biggest of knives stuck on in their backs are those of ‘friends’ turned ‘foes’.

It’s one thing for the #bbnaija Housemates to know who wants them out but it would be a whole different ball game if they had to find out why was responsible for shoving them towards the Eviction doors.

We’ve had quite a number of quarrels in the #bbnaija House, during which insults were hurled and those involved became sharply confrontational; but judging by the observers’ sly smiles and venomous giggles, the battles might have been limited to the participants, but the war was deemed collective. Especially when the least liked Housemates were at the receiving end.

The amount of ‘gossip courage’ the #bbnaija Housemates seem to have, especially when gisting comfortably with other ‘foes’ dressed in ‘friend’ skins is enormous; even as they label others as weak and point fingers left, right and centre, totally placing themselves on high pedestals.

While all 20 of the #bbnaija Housemates have done this lightly or explicitly, there is no disputing the fact that the House would turn into a war zone and it might be difficult for the Housemates to contain themselves if Nominations had to be made open over-lunch Dining table discussions.

Imagine the housemates saying, “I don’t like you because a, b, c; I think you’re fake and I’m better than you; you’re weak so bye; I don’t like you as much as you like me.” Surely, the chaos would have been difficult to contain, which is why we are glad that Big Brother has rules in place.

