BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Fiery Cee-C Is Undergoing A Change — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Fiery Cee-C Is Undergoing A Change

It appears Cee-C who has come to be known as the fierce queen in the #bbnaija house is undergoing a transformation to a less cinfrontational queen.

Despite having been engaged in more than a couple of quarrels, she seems to always find minimal fault in her own actions and quite a lot in those of others. Her course of ‘self-justification’ began last night when Anto shifted the ‘separation’ blame from Khloe and pinned it on her.

As per usual, she didn’t let the blame game slide off that easily and opted to voice it out with Anto who neutrally obliged. Her piece was that people seem to always come at her while all she wants is to restore order by talking things out.

Furthermore, she told Anto that she did want a friendship with her, pre-eviction. Anto on the hand reminded Cee-C that the other #bbnaija Housemates’ perceptions of them was quite similar to those of the viewers, despite the viewers having a wider viewing spectrum.

On a smaller scale though, Cee-C seems to always refer to being told ‘I don’t trust you’, which is what Tobi kept telling her before they permanently parted ways. While the statement seems to be completely open for interpretation, it seems she is not completely over the issue.

Thanks to Nina, Cee-C was allowed yet another venting session. The two initiated a conversation that started off as a discussion about Cee-C’s bad dreams and strange sleeping behaviour but ended up with serious venting.

Cee-C explained that she only became vocal because of the amount of pressure exerted upon her in the #bbnaija House, also making references to the first two weeks of the game and how she’d been able to keep her cool; reckoning that the disturbed sleep is caused by stress and therefore needed no intervention of any type.

Moreover, she made it known that she felt that she didn’t need to adjust her personality because people choose to always see he faults.

Cee-C has been making somewhat positive moves and tried connecting with the other #bbnaija Housemates but her efforts are thrown back at her due to the others perceiving them as fake and centred solely around her own gaming ambitions.

Her approach hasn’t helped her much though because she continues being a live wire and that alone encourages all of the explosive detonation that occurs around her. With just 14 days remaining till the end of this season of #bbnaija, we wonder if this narrative will change.

