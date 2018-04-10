BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Rico’s Exit Signals A Change In The House Dynamics — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Rico’s Exit Signals A Change In The House Dynamics

With the eviction of Rico Swavey, the #bbnaija Housemates returned to their routine, even though they still felt slightly out of place with the new dynamics in the house. Their feelings was for a good reason too, for Rico had always taken care of the kitchen business, which was acknowledged.

Yet Rico’s departure didn’t give way to the dramatic scenes the #bbnaija House appears to have gotten used to. If anything Rico had won the award for spending ten weeks of staying out of trouble in the double wahala house. As such he never quite made foes just like he never quite made friends.

Later in the day, Anto and Cee-C sat together and for the third time only since the start of the game, the trio took out time to speak together. The discussion however appeared to be more of a Cee-C’s fulmination as she blamed Alex for coming in between Tobi and her.

Neither of Alex or Anto appeared to be fully immersed in the discussion, even though they grudgingly stayed and listened to Cee-C rant about the issues she wasn’t comfortable with in the #bbnaija house, especially regarding her love interest, Tobi. The discussion ended with Anto nodding a few times to mark her attention more than approval of Cee-C’s comments.

It’s not like it’s everyday that you see Tobi and Miracle behind the stove. The duo did their best to put together an edible dinner for their peers. Tobi had clumsily tried to clean-up the fridge’s vegetable compartments while Miracle was busy stirring a wooden spoon into a pot.

None of the hungry #bbnaija Housemates had the energy to complain about their cooking, as they all set out to devour the palatable meals, while also calmly resolving to fill their tummies ahead of a long night.

