BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Alex Gets Served A Pill Of Her Own Medicine — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Alex Gets Served A Pill Of Her Own Medicine

For the first time in this season of double wahala Alex has been crowned Head of the #bbnaija House, but her fellow housemates have assured her that they will do unto her as she did to previous HOH’s.

In her Diary Session, she told Big brother that she was shocked that she got the title, but more than anything was delighted that she survived the last Nomination of the season, which ensured she will be at the finale.

Straight after the crowning of the Head of House, the #bbnaija Housemates expressed their feelings towards the new Head of House in their Diary Sessions and the common thread was that most were happy for Alex.

However, Cee-C spoke of how she does not really like the new HOH because she has drama which she has foumd difficult to understand.

However, she went on to mention that she feels that there will be a lot of drama, issues and problems because people are ready to give Alex what she’s always given to other HOH’s.

Cee-C hit the nail right on the head as Miracle told Big Brother that he’s always wanted Alex to be HOH only because he wants a chance to do unto her as she’s done when he was HOH. The pestering and demands that came from Alex are what he wants to return.

The #bbnaija Housemates are almost on the final stretch and Tobi couldn’t hold back his joy at Alex’s win, which saw him escape yet another Eviction.

Alex’s Immunity granted her the chance to Save one more person and it couldn’t have been anyone but Tobi as their alliance seems to be growing each day.

Lolu’s disappointment at getting this far and not having been able to win the Head Oof House crown didn’t hold him back from celebrating Alex’s victory. Also the ladies of the House, Anto, Nina and Khloe cheered for another lady winning and mentioned how good it feels when a lady wins the challenge.

Not so long ago Alex made a vow that no #bbnaija Housemate should sleep in the House when she’s awake and we’ve seen her pestering Miracle and Tobi when they were HOH. It will be interesting to see how she handles the pressures that come with the reins.

Nina also mentioned how she’s always wanted to see her in a leadership position. We wait to see how she responds to the pressure of her fellow #bbnaija housemates.

