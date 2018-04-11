BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Housemates And Biggie’s Hug Alarm — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Housemates And Biggie’s Hug Alarm

The night of day 71 up till the morning of day 72 was another opportunity for Big brother to ring his hug alarm, sending the #bbnaija Housemates into each other’s arms and onto each other’s lap to whisper sweet nothings.

Shakara is the silent teeth sucking that took place when open frenemies Alex and Cee-C were forced to sit together and find niceties about each other.

While Alex complimented Cee-C’s dress style, she didn’t hide that she found Cee-C annoying and still likable. But when Cee-C’s turn came, she struggled to find nice things to tell Alex.

Eventually she beat around the bush until she was inspired to say that Alex was ambitious and constant, despite the fact that she was young.

Wahala is trouble and Lolu saw trouble when he smothered Cee-C in praises for her confidence and quick study yet she wouldn’t bulge an inch to his compliments. In response Cee-C appreciated Lolu’s humility and she said he fed her when they were paired up. Yet she didn’t seem to accept Lolu’s compliment that she had a good heart.

The Head of House, Alex had her moment with Miracle and couldn’t stop singing his and Tobi’s praises. As she’s lately been one of the trio, she told Miracle that what he and Tobi have is admirable and that she’s proud of their friendship. She also commended him on his will to succeed and never giving up.

On the other hand, Nina spoke of how great a friend Miracle is and encouraged him to keep growing. However, she also expressed how he doesn’t show emotions which makes it hard for anyone to know how he’s feeling.

In all the #bbnaija housemates had a good time expressing their feelings when big brothers hug alarm went off. They all were able to dig deep to find niceties about each other, despite the fact that some of them have been at each others throats.

It was yet another lesson for the #bbnaija housemates, that no matter how bad they may perceive each other, there is still some good lying somewhere.

