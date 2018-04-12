BBNaija 2018 Day 73: All The Alcohol Problems In The House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 73: All The Alcohol Problems In The House

The #BBNaija Housemates definitely enjoy taking their alcohol, as they sure know how to have a rollicking good time, with some pints in their system!

But what’s even better than donning your sparkly party pants and cutting a rug, you ask? The fact that the #bbnaija Housemates knock it back in moderation primarily, take care of each other like siblings mostly and make safety a priority.

Here’s a list of all the times an alcohol night has somewhat helped to offer some of the best entertainment the #bbnaija house has seen.

There was a time a distressed K.Brule got to drink too much then flung himself off a balcony, earning K_square a Strike, barely a week in the #bbnaija house. The pair ended up racking up two more and were subsequently sent packing. As fate would have it, Khloe bounced right back six weeks later, courtesy of #BBBringBack.

Furthermore, when Alex wailed through Leo’s Eviction like someone had died, then proceeded to booze-up for the very first time that week, perhaps to help her deal.

When two bulls fight, the grass suffers – and when Cee-C and Tobi imbibe? The whole #bbnaija house comes to a stand-still. From accusations, raised voices and the requisite trudging off in a huff, these two never failed to give their fellow Housemates and us a show, after every single party. The tense tiffs became so frequent, their relationship came to a dead halt.

Princess’ legendary post-party ice cream lick-offs. All the things you can do with Dessert and a warm, willing and nicely soused body was all that Princess presented during her time in the #bbnaija house.

Furthermore, every time resident house chef Rico Swavey’s hard-partying, dirty dancing alter-ego made an appearance after a drink or two, other #bbnaija housemates have had to clean up after him.

